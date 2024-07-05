Is this the end for Ronaldo?

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will have to come up with his best against France in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Euro 2024 to ensure his side go through to the semis. The 39-year-old, who is yet to find the net for Portugal in this edition, has taken the most number of shots by any player and has already missed a penalty in a Round of 16 fixture against Slovenia. Against a formidable France, Ronaldo will have to step up, like he did in Portugal's triumphant campaign in 2016, for a spot in the last four.



Meanwhile, hosts Germany will square off against Spain in a high-voltage fixture. England will face a high-flying Switzerland and the Netherlands will take on dark horse Turkey to cap off the quarterfinals of the Euros.

The Daily Star's podcast Pitch Perfect brings you an in-depth look into the quarterfinal matchups of the European Championships in its latest episode.

Highlights (Portugal vs France)

*Portugal are the side with the most possession (69.9%) at this Euro, with Germany (66%), England (60%), Spain (59.5%), and France (59%) coming next in this aspect.

*France are yet to find a goal from open play -- they had seen two own goals and one penalty from Kylian Mbappe -- but Les Blues have had the most touches (151) in the opposition's box, followed by Portugal who have had 136 touches in the opposition's box.

*Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo has mustered 20 shots at Euro 2024, the most of any player, but he's yet to find the back of the net.

*Portugal haven't scored in their last two matches -- against Georgia and Slovenia. Portugal have never failed to net in three consecutive games at a single major tournament before.

*France have kept a clean sheet in three of their four games, the most of any side at the tournament.

Highlights (Spain vs Germany)

*This will be the fourth meeting between Germany and Spain at the Euros. Spain hold the edge having won in 1984 and the 2008 final, while Germany clinched the contest in the 1988 edition.

*Spain are unbeaten in their last four major tournament matches against Germany (W2 D2).

*Germany went through to the semifinals in 15 of their 19 quarterfinals at major tournaments (World Cup and Euro), including wins in all four last eight appearances at the Euros (1996, 2008, 2012, 2016).

*No host nation has ever been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Euros.

*Goals are expected as it will be a meeting between the edition's top-scoring teams. Spain have scored nine goals, while Germany have 10, which is already their joint-most in a single edition of the competition.

*Toni Kroos has completed 95% of his passes at the tournament (411/431), the highest completion rate by a player to attempt 300+ passes at a European Championship (since 1980). He also leads all players in this edition for line-breaking passes (125).