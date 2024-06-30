COPA AMERICA 2024
AFP, Miami
Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:24 AM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru

Canada into Copa America quarterfinals
AFP, Miami
Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:08 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:24 AM
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Argentina's Angel Di Maria after scoring their first goal against Peru in their Copa America Group A match. PHOTO: REUTERS

Argentina shrugged off the injury absence of Lionel Messi to maintain their perfect start at the Copa America on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Peru in Miami.

Lautaro Martinez scored twice at the Hard Rock Stadium to seal a win that ensured Argentina advance to the quarter-finals as Group A winners.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With Messi sidelined after complaining of a sore right hamstring, and coach Lionel Scaloni serving a one-game suspension, Argentina made nine changes to their starting XI at the Hard Rock Stadium.

But despite the makeshift-looking line-up, Argentina were always in control against a disappointing Peru side who managed just one shot on goal during a one-sided encounter.

Martinez's first goal came just after half-time. A sublime through ball from Angel Di Maria released the Inter Milan forward, who calmly lifted a deft finish over advancing Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Argentina had a chance to double their lead in the 72nd minute after Jesus Castillo handled in the area to concede a penalty.

But Leandro Paredes crashed his ensuing spot-kick against the woodwork to leave the score at 1-0.

Martinez then grabbed a second in the 86th minute, latching on to a long pass forward before finishing past Gallese.

Replays indicated Martinez appeared to shove defender Aldo Corzo in the build-up but referee Cesar Ramos waved Peru's protest and the goal stood.

Argentina will now face the runner-up from Group B in the quarter-finals in Houston next Thursday, most likely either Ecuador or Mexico.

In Saturday's other Group A game, Canada held 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions Chile to a 0-0 draw in Orlando, which was enough to see the Canadians into the last eight.

Chile needed a victory to leapfrog the Canadians into the knockout rounds but were left with a mountain to climb early in the game when Gabriel Suazo was dismissed for a second yellow card after only 27 minutes.

Canada will play the winners of Group B in the quarter-finals.

Related topic:
Lautaro MartinezCopa AmerciaArgentina v Peru
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi scores twice as Argentina down Peru

8m ago

Red-hot Martinez maintains Inter's Serie A lead at Juve

7m ago

Mexico game will be like a final for Argentina, says Lautaro

1y ago

Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot

5m ago
Lautaro Martinez

Inter's Martinez delighted with Scudetto win in Milan derby

2m ago
|শিক্ষা

এইচএসসি ও সমমানের পরীক্ষা শুরু আজ

পরীক্ষা শুরুর কমপক্ষে ৩০ মিনিট পূর্বে পরীক্ষার্থীদের অবশ্যই পরীক্ষার হলে প্রবেশ করতে হবে

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান শুরু করেছি, কারও রক্ষা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification