COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters
Sun Jul 14, 2024 09:45 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:00 AM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

Messi hopes Di Maria retires with a goal in Copa final

Reuters
Sun Jul 14, 2024 09:45 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 11:00 AM
PHOTO: AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hopes forward Angel Di Maria ends his international career with a goal in Sunday's Copa America final against Colombia.

Di Maria, 36, announced in November his plans to retire from internationals after representing his country for 15 years and Messi wants him to get his name on the scoresheet as he did against Brazil to clinch the continental title in 2021 and against France as they won the 2022 World Cup final.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Big-match star Di Maria poised to deliver in last dance

"Who knows, maybe he'll score another goal in the final like he did in all the previous ones he's played in. It would be extraordinary," Messi said in an interview with Direct TV Sports on Saturday, adding that the team still hopes he will reverse his decision.

"We always tell him that if everything goes well, we have playoff games coming up. Nevertheless, 'Fideo' (Di Maria) has made up his mind and there's nothing that can change it."

Di Maria has scored 31 goals in 144 appearances for Argentina, having played in six Copa Americas and four World Cups.

He also struck the winner in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Nigeria to win Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Related topic:
Lionel MessiAngel Di MariaArgentinacopa america 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Vamos!’: Messi lauds victorious Argentina

5m ago

COPA AMERICA 2024: BRAZIL, ARGENTINA FIXTURES

3w ago

Canada stand between Argentina and another final

5d ago

Anyone can mark Messi these days, says Colombia legend Valencia

1d ago

Messi enjoying ‘last battles’ for Argentina

3d ago
ট্রাম্প
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

ট্রাম্পকে হত্যার উদ্দেশ্যেই গুলি: এফবিআই

একজন প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী বিবিসি নিউজকে বলেছেন, তিনি সন্দেহভাজনকে রাইফেল নিয়ে ছাদে হামাগুড়ি দিতে দেখেছেন এবং সঙ্গে সঙ্গেই পুলিশকে জানানোর চেষ্টা করেছেন। তবে তার আগেই ওই ব্যক্তি গুলি চালাতে শুরু করেন। 

৫ মিনিট আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

নির্বাচনী প্রচারে ট্রাম্পের ওপর গুলি, বন্দুকধারী নিহত (ভিডিও)

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification