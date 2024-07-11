A flashback to Messi's nine finals with Argentina   

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to play in his 10th final in national colours when defending champions Argentina will face off against Colombia in the grand finale of the Copa America 2024 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday at 6 am Bangladesh time. In the nine finals he has played in so far, Messi has won five and lost four. He has found the net four times and provided four assists for his sides. Let's take a look at the nine previous finals he played in.

U-20 WORLD CUP

Messi's first final came in 2005, at the U-20 World Cup against Nigeria. Argentina clinched the title with a 2-1 win, with Messi scoring both goals from the spot for his side. He finished his campaign in the Netherlands as the tournament's top scorer, with six goals, and the best player of the edition.

2007 COPA AMERICA

Two years later, Messi, who was already an established figure in the senior team, would be a key part of the side that dominated the 2007 Copa America right until the final. There, however, the Albiceleste came up against a superior Brazil, who won the match 3-0 and was crowned champion of the tournament in Venezuela.

2008 BEIJING OLYMPICS

In 2008, Messi would be an important part of Sergio Batista's Olympic squad in Beijing. La Pulga or the Flea was key with an assist for Angel Di Maria's goal in the final against Nigeria. Thus, at 21 years old, Messi was crowned Olympic champion.

2014 WORLD CUP

It was another five years before Messi played in a final again for Albiceleste. It was at the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil. Argentina, coached by Alejandro Sabella, had the hope of turning things around at the Maracana against Germany but Mario Gotze's goal in extra-time ended Argentina's quest for a third World Cup.

2015 COPA AMERICA

In the 2015 Copa America played in Chile, the Albiceleste lost the final on penalties against the hosts. Messi was heavily involved in a provider role for his side but after a goalless 120 minutes, the contest went into a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty but Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega missed theirs as Chile clinched the title.

2016 COPA AMERICA

A year later, in the 2016 Copa America Centenario, Chile would once again drown Argentina's cry of a championship on a night that saw Messi miss his penalty and resign from the national team after the match. " The first thing that comes to my mind, and that I was thinking just now in the locker room, is that it's over, that my time in the national team is over. There were four finals. It's not for me. I looked for it, it didn't work out for me, but I think it's over."

2021 COPA AMERICA

Fortunately, Messi's decision was not final and five years later, he won his first great joy with the senior team. The 2021 Copa America - postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic - ended up being the stage where Messi would lift the long-awaited trophy for the first time, with the added bonus that it took place against Brazil and at the Maracanã.

2022 FINALISSIMA and 2022 WORLD CUP

Just as 2014 in Brazil was the start of a series of terrors, 2021 in Brazil was the start of the dream for Messi and Argentina. That year's Copa América was followed by the Finalissima in 2022, against Italy at Wembley. That day, the Albiceleste would win with authority by 3-0 and with Messi who, although he did not score his goal, gave ample evidence that he was not satisfied with just conquering the continent. Messi, who contributed with two assists in the match, was adjudged the player of the match.

In this way, in 2022 the ultimate prize arrived: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A Messi like never before put on the leader's suit on and off the pitch to lead the national team to its first World Cup since 1986. As if that were not enough, the coronation came in an anthology final against France, with two goals from Messi, three goals from Kylian Mbappé, 80 almost perfect minutes from the "Scaloneta" and a heart-stopping penalty shoot-out.