COPA AMERICA 2024: WHO’S NEXT?

Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America in July 2021. Argentina won their first major title in 28 years when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. PHOTO: REUTERS

The 48th edition of Copa America, South America's biggest football competition, will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to defend their title against the likes of Brazil, Mexico and the United States. Copa America will kick off with Argentina taking on Canada.

Copa is the oldest active international football tournament, having started in 1916, with Uruguay winning the first edition of the tournament.

Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in the Copa America, with 15 titles each while Brazil, another South American giant and the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup (with five titles) is second with nine titles.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Event Year Winners Runners-up

48 2024 ? ?

47 2021 Argentina Brazil

46 2019 Brazil Peru

45 2016 Chile Argentina

44 2015 Chile Argentina

43 2011 Uruguay Paraguay

42 2007 Brazil Argentina

41 2004 Brazil Argentina

40 2001 Colombia Mexico

39 1999 Brazil Uruguay

38 1997 Brazil Bolivia

37 1995 Uruguay Brazil

36 1993 Argentina Mexico

35 1991 Argentina Brazil

34 1989 Brazil Uruguay

33 1987 Uruguay Chile

32 1983 Uruguay Brazil

31 1979 Paraguay Chile

30 1975 Peru Colombia

29 1967 Uruguay Argentina

28 1963 Bolivia Paraguay

27 1959 Uruguay Argentina

26 1959 Argentina Brazil

25 1957 Argentina Brazil

24 1956 Uruguay Chile

23 1955 Argentina Chile

22 1953 Paraguay Brazil

21 1949 Brazil Paraguay

20 1947 Argentina Paraguay

19 1946 Argentina Brazil

18 1945 Argentina Brazil

17 1942 Uruguay Argentina

16 1941 Argentina Uruguay

15 1939 Peru Uruguay

14 1937 Argentina Brazil

13 1935 Uruguay Argentina

12 1929 Argentina Paraguay

11 1927 Argentina Uruguay

10 1926 Uruguay Argentina

9 1925 Argentina Brazil

8 1924 Uruguay Argentina

7 1923 Uruguay Argentina

6 1922 Brazil Paraguay

5 1921 Argentina Brazil

4 1920 Uruguay Argentina

3 1919 Brazil Uruguay

2 1917 Uruguay Argentina

1 1916 Uruguay Argentina