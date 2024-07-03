COPA AMERICA 2024
Agencies
Wed Jul 3, 2024 10:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 10:47 AM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

Brazil to face Uruguay in Copa quarterfinals without Vinicius Jr

Agencies
Wed Jul 3, 2024 10:43 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 10:47 AM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Brazil will head into the quarterfinals without Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament for an early foul on James Rodriguez during Group D match against Colombia this morning.

In a frantic first fifteen minutes at Levi's Stadium, Vinicius Jr was shown a yellow card while tussling over a loose ball, a booking which rules the winger out of the Uruguay match.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Colombia came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Brazil, ensuring their qualification to the Copa America quarterfinals as group winners.

An equalizer from Daniel Munoz in first half stoppage time was enough to earn Colombia a share of the spoils after Raphinha had fired Brazil into the lead with a sublime 12th-minute free-kick at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The result means Colombia advance to the knockout rounds as winners of Group D, where they will face Group C runners-up Panama in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

But last group match's draw means Brazil will face a titanic showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday against arch-rivals Uruguay, winners of Group D with a perfect record.
 

Related topic:
Vinicius Jrcopa america 2024Brazil v Uruguay
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Vinicius very close to first Ballon d'Or win, says Ancelotti

1m ago

Vinicius welcomes jail sentence for racially abusive fans

3w ago

Brazil coach hails 'dynamic' Vinicius after win over Paraguay

3d ago

No team are favourites against Brazil: Colombia coach Lorenzo

1d ago

Brazil start Copa America mission with Costa Rica encounter

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বর্ষায় দেশীয় বাঁশের ফাঁদের চাহিদা বাড়ছে, কমছে নিষিদ্ধ কারেন্ট জালের ব্যবহার

নিষিদ্ধ জালের তুলনায় 'চাই' ফাঁদ মাছ বেছে আটকায়, যেখানে ছোট মাছ ফাঁদের ছিদ্র দিয়ে বের হয়ে যায় এবং বড় ও পরিপক্ক মাছগুলো ফাঁদে আটকা পড়ে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শাহজালালে প্রায় সাড়ে ৪ কেজির ৩৮টি স্বর্ণের বার উদ্ধার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification