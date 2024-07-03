Brazil to face Uruguay in Copa quarterfinals without Vinicius Jr

Brazil will head into the quarterfinals without Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament for an early foul on James Rodriguez during Group D match against Colombia this morning.

In a frantic first fifteen minutes at Levi's Stadium, Vinicius Jr was shown a yellow card while tussling over a loose ball, a booking which rules the winger out of the Uruguay match.

Colombia came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Brazil, ensuring their qualification to the Copa America quarterfinals as group winners.

An equalizer from Daniel Munoz in first half stoppage time was enough to earn Colombia a share of the spoils after Raphinha had fired Brazil into the lead with a sublime 12th-minute free-kick at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The result means Colombia advance to the knockout rounds as winners of Group D, where they will face Group C runners-up Panama in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

But last group match's draw means Brazil will face a titanic showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday against arch-rivals Uruguay, winners of Group D with a perfect record.

