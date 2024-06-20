COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters
Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:32 PM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

Argentina expect tough Copa title defence: Scaloni

Reuters
Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:28 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 07:32 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

World Cup winners Argentina must put recent success behind them when they begin their Copa America title defence, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday ahead of their opening game against Canada.

The tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean in the second Copa hosted by the United States.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Scaloni said his team must raise their game to win the title again, as facing CONCACAF teams was no easier than playing a European or South American sides.

Copa America 2024 fixtures
Read more

Copa America 2024: Fixtures

"We are talking about things that have already passed. (Winning the World Cup and the Copa America) was very nice but it's over," the Argentine manager told a news conference.

"Football matches are all different, there are no easier games than others. A lot of things can happen. The difficulty of France, Brazil or Canada can be the same.

"It will be a difficult Copa America as always, we are prepared for what is to come. We are doing well, with clear ideas and knowing the difficulty of this tournament."

Ahead of their opening match against Canada on Thursday, the 46-year-old said enjoying the game had been the key to his team's success after failing to win the 2015 and 2016 Copa finals and a semi-final exit in 2019.

"Beyond the titles, we have enjoyed a lot. It's a pleasure to watch how (the players) give their all," he said. "That leads to being able to achieve things. We have shown that even if we didn't win like in 2019, we were able to continue and show you can do things.

Argentina also take on Peru and Chile in Group A.
 

Related topic:
Lionel ScaloniArgentina coach Lionel Scalonicopa america 2024Argentina v Canada
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Just enjoy Messi and Di Maria while you can, urges Scaloni

11h ago

Giovanni Simeone included in Argentina squad for friendlies

1y ago

Messi admiration creates ‘different chemistry’ for Argentina

1y ago

Three secrets of Argentina’s World Cup final triumph

6m ago

Copa America 2024: Stadiums

1w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

‘কারিগরি-অকারিগরি কারণে অনেক সময় ভুতুড়ে বিদ্যুৎ বিলের ঘটনা ঘটতে পারে’

‘সরকার শহর ও গ্রাম নির্বিশেষে সমতার ভিত্তিতে বিদ্যুৎ সরবরাহে সচেষ্ট রয়েছে।’

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে বিএনপি বৈরী সম্পর্ক রেখেছিল বলে দেশের অনেক ক্ষতি হয়েছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification