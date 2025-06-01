In Pictures: PSG’s maiden Champions League triumph
Paris Saint-Germain clinched their first-ever Champions League title in style, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the most one-sided final ever in the history of the competition in Munich on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring while Desire Doue netted a brace before goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu sealed the win for the French champions. Meanwhile, in a sorry display on the night, Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan never even looked to threaten Luis Enrique's PSG. The moments of the match are provided below:
