Sun Jun 1, 2025 03:52 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 04:07 AM

In Pictures: PSG’s maiden Champions League triumph 

PSG players celebrate with the Champions League trophy. Photo: Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain clinched their first-ever Champions League title in style, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the most one-sided final ever in the history of the competition in Munich on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring while Desire Doue netted a brace before goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu sealed the win for the French champions. Meanwhile, in a sorry display on the night, Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan never even looked to threaten Luis Enrique's PSG. The moments of the match are provided below:

Former Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi refused to celebrate with teammates after scoring the first goal for PSG. Photo: Reuters
Desire Doue celebrates scoring his first goal as PSG extended the lead to 2-0 in the 20th minute. Photo: Reuters
Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second goal, helping PSG go 3-0 up in the 63rd minute. Photo: Reuters
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates with teammates after helping PSG make it 4-0 in the 73rd minute. Photo: Reuters
Substitute Senny Mayulu completes PSG’s 5-0 rout of Inter Milan. Photo: Reuters
PSG players celebrate with the Champions League trophy. Photo: Reuters
PSG coach Luis Enrique hoists the Champions League trophy as he celebrates with his players and staff members. Photo: AFP
Inter Milan players look dejected after collecting their runners-up medals. Photo: Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi looks dejected as he walks past the Champions League trophy. Photo: Reuters

 

