Rezwan elected BSPA president, Samon general secretary

Razwan-uz- zaman Rajib of Channel 24 was elected as the new president and Samon Hossain of Dainik Manab Zamin was re-elected as general secretary of the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) for the next two years.

All the 19- member executive committee of BSPA was elected unopposed during the biennial general meeting of the association, held at the Dutch-Bangla Auditorium of BOA on Wednesday, with its president Sanat Babla in the chair.

The other office bearers and EC members are: Vice Presidents -Kazi Shahidul Islam (Ajkaler Khabor), Sudipta Ahmed Ananda (Desh Rupantor), Joint Secretaries – Faisal Md Titumir (BBC Bangla), Rezwan Sultan Shoeb (Channel 24), Treasurer- Miah Rafiqul Islam (Sangram). Organising Secretary - M Samiur Rahman (Desh Rupantor), Office Secretary – M Masuk Miah (Amader Shomoy) and Sports & Cultural Secretary - Abu Horaira Tamim (ETV).

EC members are- Khairul Islam Shahin (Free Lancer), Talha Bin Nazrul (Free Lancer), M Anwar Ullah (Bangladesh Post), Parag Arman (ATN Bangla), Shabuddin Shahab ( Karotoa), Rashida Afzalunnessa (BSS), Abu Noman Mohammadullah (All Out Sports), Raihanuddin Russell ( Kalbela) and Sajal Kumar Mitra Richard ( Somoy TV).

BSPA life member Biman Bhattacharjee conducted the election as the chief election commissioner, while Mofakkarul Islam Dilkosh, Yeahia Munna and Ziauddin Saimoom acted as his deputies.