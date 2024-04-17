Imranur, Sabina scoop top City Group-Prothom Alo Sports Awards

Sprinter Imranur Rahman was adjudged as the best sportsperson for 2023 while footballer Sabina Khatun received the same prize for the following year as the City Group - Prothom Alo Sports Awards ceremony (2022-2023) was held at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto and footballer Rakib Hossain received the runner-up trophies for 2023 while footballer Sheikh Morsalin was adjudged as the most promising sports person for the year.

Cricketers Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz received the same awards for the previous year. Archer Nasrin Akter received the best women's sports person award for 2022 while shooter cricketer Fargana Haque received the same award for 2023.

Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Salahuddin received lifetime achievement award in 2023 while former athlete Rawshon Akter Chobi won this award for 2022.

There were other categories such as readers' choice in the event.

The award ceremony was attended by a host of sports stars, organisers and sponsors.