Abahani celebrate 23rd DPL title

Abahani celebrated their 23rd Dhaka Premier League title today, beating Shinepukur Cricket Club to become undefeated champion, winning all 16 games this season.

The title had been clinched two match days ago but the trophy was handed to Abahani on the last day of the league today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Anamul Haque struck a 120-ball 110, remaining unbeaten to take Abahani over the ropes in their chase of Shinepukur's 235 for 6.

In another Super League match at Fatullah, Prime Bank pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja destroyed Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi's batting lineup, picking up eight wickets for 23 runs, the best-ever bowling performance in Bangladesh's List A cricket.

Prime Bank had posted 270 all out following Zakir Hasan's 85 and Mushfiqur Rahim's 78 before Raja's sensational spell saw Sheikh Jamal skittled out for 71 runs.

Mohammedan Sporting managed a 53-run win against Gazi Group[ at BKSP ground three in the other Super League game.