Tennis
Reuters
Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:26 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:34 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis
Tennis

'Still hitting it big' at 45: Venus makes winning return after 16-month absence

Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:26 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:34 AM
Reuters
Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:26 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:34 AM
Venus Williams (USA) serves against Diana Shnaider (not pictured) on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens in Florida, USA on March 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Venus Williams enjoyed a winning return to tennis after more than a year away from the game as the 45-year-old American teamed up with compatriot Hailey Baptiste to win their round of 16 women's doubles tie at the Washington Open on Monday.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion had not played a competitive match in 16 months, with her last appearance on the WTA Tour coming at the Miami Open in March last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Williams and Baptiste beat Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals in Washington, and the former world number one said if felt "inspiring" to be back on court.

"It wasn't easy for us but we brought it together quickly as a team. I love this game and still hitting it big," Williams told Sky Sports.

Williams enjoyed playing with 23-year-old Baptiste so much she joked that she should have teamed up with her years ago instead of playing with her younger sister Serena, who she won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with.

"I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right?" she said. "I think Serena was just in the way."

Related topic:
Venus WilliamsTennis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

No longer a stranger to grass, Swiatek dances into the last eight

2w ago

Maria Sharapova's return divides rivals

8y ago

Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wild card

2y ago

Stephens beats Williams, Keys crushes Vandeweghe

7y ago

WADA slams Russian hackers who leaked the medical records of the Williams sisters and Simone Biles

8y ago
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করলে এই ধরনের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হতো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

‘সরকার যদি দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করতো, তাহলে আসলে এই পরিস্থিতিটা হতো না,’ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

জেল হত্যাকাণ্ডের কি সুষ্ঠু বিচার হয়েছিল?

১২ মিনিট আগে