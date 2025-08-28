Medvedev fined $42,500 over US Open meltdown

Daniil Medvedev has been fined $42,500 following his meltdown during Sunday's stormy first round defeat to France's Benjamin Bonzi, tournament organisers confirmed.

Medvedev was fined $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and was given a further $12,500 penalty for racquet abuse.

The amount is approximately 40 percent of the $110,000 Medvedev received for appearing in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

The fiery 29-year-old Russian erupted on Sunday following an incident in the third set when Bonzi was preparing to serve for the match.

A photographer mistakenly wandered onto the court, prompting chair umpire Greg Allensworth to award Bonzi a first serve.

Medvedev raced across the court to remonstrate with Allensworth, accusing the official of wanting to end the match early.

The Russian then turned the to the crowd, encouraging them to vent their displeasure at the umpire, leading to a six-minute delay before Bonzi could finally serve.

The Frenchman was subsequently broken but recovered to clinch a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 0-6, 6-4 victory.

Medvedev's final act was to violently smash his racquet in anger following the loss.