Alcaraz sees off ailing Musetti for return to French Open final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) comforts Italy's Lorenzo Musetti after he withdrawn due to an injury at the end of their men's singles semi-final match on day 13 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz composed himself after a slow start before charging into back-to-back French Open finals when eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti retired with a left thigh injury while trailing 4-6 7-6(3) 6-0 2-0 on Friday.

Alcaraz, who is attempting to become only the third man to retain his Roland Garros title this century after Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

"It's never great to go through like this," Alcaraz said, before hailing Musetti's achievement of reaching at least the semi-finals of all four elite claycourt events this year.

"He's a great player, he has had an incredible claycourt season ... I wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure we'll be enjoying his tennis pretty soon."

Musetti twice denied Alcaraz the chance to break in the opening nine games before the 23-year-old suddenly dialled up the intensity and snatched the opening set when his Spanish opponent produced errors in a poor service game.

A frustrated Alcaraz kicked his bench during the second set but finally found a way through Musetti's dogged defence to draw level after a tiebreak and then produced a dazzling display of power and precision to dish out a bagel in the third set.

Musetti, who reached the Monte Carlo final before the Madrid and Rome semi-finals, was hampered by the leg problem during the third set and threw in the towel two games into the fourth.

"I felt at the beginning of the third when I was serving, I started losing a little bit of strength on the left leg, and it was getting worse, so I decided to stop," Musetti said.

"I think it was the right decision to make, even if it wasn't what I wanted. Tomorrow I'll do exams, and I'll of course see and evaluate the situation."

Alcaraz, who had his chances in the opening set, said he was relieved to be able to show his best level thereafter.

"When I won the second set, I was relieved and I knew that I needed to be aggressive and be myself. I was calmer. I could see clearer and I could play great tennis at the start of the third," he added.

"I'm feeling great physically. It's been three intense weeks but I have one more step to take. I'm playing great tennis and I have great confidence. I've been doing great things in this tournament and now is the time to give 100% in the final."

Alcaraz, who improved his record on clay this season to 21-1, said he was buoyed by his form despite dropping a set in four of his last five matches.

"Playing at such a great level and such a high intensity during three sets is tough," he told reporters later.

"I know I bring a lot of intensity to the matches. I put high speed on my shots during the whole match that probably some other players aren't used to.

"That gives me a lot of confidence at the Grand Slams, that I'm thinking 'I'm going to come back (even) if I lose one or two sets'."

The 22-year-old will now tune into the second semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier to study his potential opponents.

"I'm not going to miss tonight's match, it's one of the best we can have right now, Sinner against Djokovic," he said.

"I'm going to watch it and enjoy it and take tactics from the match."