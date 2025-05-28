Alcaraz overcomes blip to reach French Open third round

Reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Fabian Marozsan.

The Spaniard was in imperious form as he raced into a one-set lead before dropping the second.

"It was a great match, I started pretty well and was feeling confident," Alcaraz said during his on-court interview.

"Second set, he started to play better and he didn't miss a lot so it was a little bit difficult to deal with his game."

However, the world number two swiftly refound his excellent clay court form, which saw him win at Monte Carlo and Rome before Roland Garros, to storm through in four sets.

Next he will face home hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the round of 32.