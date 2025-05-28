Tennis
AFP, Paris
Wed May 28, 2025 08:27 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 08:31 PM

Most Viewed

Tennis
Tennis

Alcaraz overcomes blip to reach French Open third round

Wed May 28, 2025 08:27 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 08:31 PM
AFP, Paris
Wed May 28, 2025 08:27 PM Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 08:31 PM
Photo: Reuters

Reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Fabian Marozsan.

The Spaniard was in imperious form as he raced into a one-set lead before dropping the second.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It was a great match, I started pretty well and was feeling confident," Alcaraz said during his on-court interview.

"Second set, he started to play better and he didn't miss a lot so it was a little bit difficult to deal with his game."

However, the world number two swiftly refound his excellent clay court form, which saw him win at Monte Carlo and Rome before Roland Garros, to storm through in four sets.

Next he will face home hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the round of 32.

Related topic:
French Open 2025Carlos AlcarazRoland Garros
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Djokovic eases into record 17th French Open QF

1y ago

No Sinner, no sweat, says Rotterdam Open winner Alcaraz

3m ago

Alcaraz sets up Italian Open semi clash with Musetti, Sabalenka falls

2w ago

Sinner lines up Alcaraz showdown in Italian Open final

1w ago

Sinner exits French Open after wasting match points in thriller

1y ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে