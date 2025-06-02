Alcaraz grinds past Shelton to reach Roland Garros last eight

Swiatek reaches quarters

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz won a war of attrition with American 13th seed Ben Shelton to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Spaniard emerged victorious 7-6 (10/8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 after over three hours of blistering serves, power-hitting and drop-shots on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I think we both have huge respect to each other, we entertained the people well," Alcaraz said on court.

"He's a really powerful player -- he can make any shot... I appreciate the moment that I've shared with him today."

Another American awaits Alcaraz in the last eight after 12th seed Tommy Paul earlier defeated Alexei Popyrin in straight sets.

The four-time Grand Slam winner edged a tight first set, which produced only one unconverted break point, at the end of a lengthy tie-break that saw both players have chances to clinch the opener.

When Alcaraz finally forced a break against the big-serving Shelton in the second set, it was enough for him to move into a two-set lead.

But once again Alcaraz failed to see out a straight-sets victory as Shelton produced two breaks of serve to edge the most open of the four frames.

The 22-year-old nonetheless bounced back to gain the advantage in the fourth set, before serving out as dusk descended over centre court.

Swiatek survives scare to reach quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek said her battling win against Elena Rybakina in the French Open last 16 on Sunday felt like a "confirmation" she has put her poor form behind her as she seeks a record-equalling fourth consecutive Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

The triple-defending champion reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, fighting back from a set and a break down to eventually defeat former Wimbledon winner Rybakina 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek will next face Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semi-final, after the Ukrainian earlier saved three match points to eliminate last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

The 24-year-old is seeking to become the first woman to win four straight French Open titles since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

But she has not managed to reach a final since lifting the trophy in Paris last June.

"It means a lot. I think I needed that kind of win to like feel these feelings that I'm able to win under pressure," said Swiatek.

"And even if it's not going the right way, you know, still turn the match around to win it. For sure it's a great confirmation for me. Yeah, I for sure wanted to have a match like that."

After winning Roland Garros last year to complete a remarkable treble of clay-court victories in Madrid, Rome and Paris, the Pole's turbulent 2025 looked set to hit a new nadir as she found herself 6-1, 2-0 down against the 12th-seeded Kazakh.

Following early exits at the Madrid and Italian Opens this season, Swiatek appeared to be headed for a similarly disappointing result at the tournament she has dominated since her first title in 2020.

"Well it was tough you know, first set I felt like I was playing against Jannik Sinner," said Swiatek on court.

"I needed to do something to get back in the game, but with her playing like that I didn't feel like I had much hope."

Rybakina hardly put a foot wrong in the first set as she raced into a 5-0 lead, with fifth seed Swiatek finally getting on the scoreboard after a lengthy service game before the world number 11 served out.

But Swiatek showed her fighting spirit to level up the second set after being broken in the first game by Rybakina.

She racked up double-faults on crucial points in the fifth game, but managed to secure a vital hold, which turned the tide of the match.

The five-time major winner then broke to love in the very next game, before forcing a decider.

Swiatek seized the advantage in the seventh game of the third set, but another untimely double-fault by the Pole in the next game restored parity.

At 5-5, Swiatek made her move as she broke Rybakina to 15, before holding for a gritty win.

"As I said, it's a great confirmation for me that I can handle the pressure and everything," she insisted.

"But honestly, I wasn't expecting to have an easy score against Elena. I also had an easy score against her, but losing, you know, because she's a great player."

Swiatek now holds a 5-4 head-to-head record over Rybakina, after claiming her first victory against the 25-year-old on the red dirt.