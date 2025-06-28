Youth hockey team in tough World Cup group

Bangladesh have been pitted alongside last edition's runners-up France as well as hockey powerhouses Australia and South Korea in Group F of their debut campaign in the upcoming Junior World Cup Hockey, the draw for which was held in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday.

This year's tournament, to be played in Chennai and Madurai from Nov 28 to Dec 10, marks the first time 24 teams will participate, divided into six groups of four. Bangladesh enter the group as the fourth seed.

Although the men in red and green secured their berth last December, the team is yet to begin formal training. According to the Bangladesh Hockey Federation's general secretary, Lt Col (Retd) Riazul Hasan, the under-21 team's training camp will begin on July 27. A foreign coach is expected to lead the squad for three months, with confirmation expected in early July.

It has been learnt that the federation is in advanced discussions with Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman, who previously worked with the Oman national team.