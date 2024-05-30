Nat’l hockey players to train in Europe for five months

A bunch of national players will get the opportunity to play in different European hockey leagues as Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is all set to appoint German coach Peter Gerhard Rach as the technical director of the local game's governing body from June 1.

Gerhard previously worked with Bangladesh national hockey team in 2009-10 before working with Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2012 and Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club in 2016. While presenting Gerhard at a media briefing at the BHF Conference room yesterday, BHF general secretary AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed said, "Since we took over the responsibility in 2023, we have started a process of implementing a master plan and the one-year appointment of Gerhard is part of it, with a vision for the Olympics."

He added, "Gerhard has a long experience of carrying out duties of different national and club teams in the sub-continent, and he has been successful. In terms of where we want to see Bangladesh after four to five years, and in which way we can reach the top places in Asia, Gerhard presented his plan which matched ours."

"Some 40 to 50 players of the national team will be in action in Europe for five months as they will play in different leagues in German, Poland, and Netherlands, as well as continue their training for the national team and play practice matches against the local sides and different nations. Gerhard will arrange all things."

Gerhard said, "We have agreed on what we want to do, and we will succeed because I am very committed.

"There Bangladeshi players – Mahabub, Roman and Sabuj – played very well in Germany and a lot of clubs are asking for them. They are good ambassadors of Bangladesh hockey. When the national team's players play in the German league, they will also come into the touch of seven other coaches and learn from there. They will also get the financial benefit from the clubs."

Gerhard further informed that he will conduct the training of the players twice a week, as well as arrange the practice matches on Wednesday.