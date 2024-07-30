More Sports
Star Sports Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:14 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Swimmer Samiul improves personal best timing in Paris

Star Sports Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:58 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:14 PM
Bangladeshi Samiul Islam Rafi Olympic training journey

Bangladeshi swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi finished 69th among 79 participants in the 100m freestyle event of Paris Olympics today, despite slightly improving on his personal best timing,

Samiul, who trained in Thailand ahead of the Games, took 53.10seconds to finish fifth among eight competitors in his heat at the La Defense Arena in Paris.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His previous best was 53.13 seconds, thereby the 19-year-old improved his timing by 0.03 seconds. 

Jack Alexy of USA produced the fastest timing in the heats at 47.57 seconds while 16th and last qualifier, Sunwoo Hwang, timed 48.41 seconds.  

Related topic:
swimmingSamiul Islam RafiParis Olympics 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

5 best swimming tips for beginners

5 best swimming tips for beginners

1y ago

'It's a girl!': Murphy family celebrates medal with gender reveal

8h ago

'I've never seen Noah cry in my whole life'

1d ago

Champion swimming couple now guiding national youth team

5m ago

Nadal 'ready to play' Olympic singles with Djokovic in sight

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিচার বিভাগীয় তদন্ত কমিটির জন্য বিদেশি প্রযুক্তিগত সহায়তা নেওয়া হবে’

‘এই তদন্তে সহায়তা নেওয়ার বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশ ইতোমধ্যে জাতিসংঘের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেছে।’

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামীকাল থেকে ৯টা-৫টা অফিস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification