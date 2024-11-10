More Sports
Sports Reporter
Sun Nov 10, 2024 08:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 08:41 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Rafi, Romana continue breaking records

Sports Reporter
Sun Nov 10, 2024 08:34 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 08:41 PM
Romana Akter celebrates her record. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Samiul Islam Rafi and Romana Akter set three new national records on the second day of Max Group 33rd National Swimming Championship at the Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in Mirpur on Sunday.

Although Bangladesh Navy swimmer Rafi had expressed his concern over recovering from load in training, the 19-year-old set two more records yesterday after having set a new record in 50m backstroke on the opening day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rafi first broke the 200m individual medley record with a timing of 2min 09:99sec, wiping off the previous record of 2min 10:77sec set by Kajal Mia in 2023. The Olympian swimmer later set a new 200m backstroke record by clocking 2min 10:87sec, breaking his own record of 2min 11:86sec from last year.

The swimmer from Rajbari also participated in 100m freestyle, an event he competed in Paris Olympic Games, however, he failed to repeat his Olympic timing of 53.10sec. He finished the distance at a time of 53.28sec.

Rafi was happy with his overall performance and attributed it to the training he received in Thailand under a World Aquatics Federation scholarship for Paris Olympics.

"I have been gradually improving my timing despite having sat idle after the Paris Olympics. I lagged behind without training but then went to Thailand to continue training. I also struggled there to match with other swimmers which had made me worried," Rafi told reporters.

"However, we went through hard training; even trained 16 to 17 thousand metres every day along with exercise and gym. Now I am getting the rewards and I am really happy with that," concluded Rafi, who is now on top of individual medals tally with four gold medals.

Samiul Islam Rafi after setting his third record. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Meanwhile, Romana of Bangladesh Army, who was out of swimming for nearly one-and-a-half years due to her assignment in UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan before her return in September last year, produced a record in 200m breaststroke after setting a record in 100m breaststroke on the first day.

Romana rewrote her own record in the 200m breaststroke by clocking 2min 51:35sec, breaking her own eight-year-old record of 2min 51:90sec.

"I am happy with my timing because I won another gold medal by creating another national record. I am looking forward to keep going with such performance," said Romana, currently in second position of individual medals tally with two gold medals and one bronze medal. Soniya Akter was on top alongside Rafi with four gold medals.

Related topic:
Samiul Islam RafiRomana Akterswimming
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladeshi Samiul Islam Rafi Olympic training journey

Swimmer Samiul improves personal best timing in Paris

3m ago

Teen swim star McIntosh 'soaking up the moment' after first Olympic gold

3m ago

'It was a magical moment'

3m ago

Marchand 'goosebumps' after breaking French Olympic swimming gold drought

3m ago

Four records on opening day of national swimming

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

উপদেষ্টাদের দপ্তর বদল, কে পেলেন কোনটি

শেখ বশিরউদ্দীন বাণিজ্য মন্ত্রণালয় এবং বস্ত্র ও পাট মন্ত্রণালয় এবং মোস্তফা সরয়ার ফারুকী সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্ব পেয়েছেন।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৩৩৭

২৩ মিনিট আগে