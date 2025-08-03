More Sports
AFP, Singapore
United States set world record in women's 4x100 medley relay

PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States smashed their own world record in winning the women's 4x100m medley relay world title in Singapore on Sunday.

The Americans were victorious in 3min 49.34sec, beating their previous record of 3:49.63 from the Paris Olympics a year ago.

Australia finished second in 3:52.67, with China third in 3:54.77.

The American team of Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske looked dominant from the off and it was little surprise when Huske touched the wall to seal the win.

"This is the best way to end the meet and I felt we had such a good opportunity with this stacked group of women closing it out in a relay like this," said Walsh.

"We're going to put it all in the pool and we're going to leave Singapore with a smile on our face."

The American mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team also set a new world record on the way to gold the previous night.

Huske said that she knew her team also had a chance of cracking the 4x100m medley mark.

"This is my favourite relay and there's no better way to end a meet, so I'm really happy," said Huske.

