Pabna stadium and pool regain names of Liberation War heroes

The commemorative nameplate [R] of Shaheed Advocate Amin Uddin was erased from the previously-renamed Pabna District Stadium following a government directive. Photo: STAR

Amid growing public backlash, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has reinstated the names of Shaheed Advocate Amin Uddin Stadium and Rafikul Islam Bokul Swimming Pool in Pabna, preserving the legacy of Liberation War heroes in the region.

The National Sports Council (NSC) issued the reinstatement order on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the commemorative names were removed following a nationwide directive. The renaming had sparked sharp criticism from freedom fighters, the sporting community, and local residents.

"The people of Pabna were deeply saddened when the names of these two heroes were taken down," said freedom fighter Babi Islam.

Shahid Advocate Amin Uddin, a lawyer and Member of the National Assembly elected in 1970, was detained and killed by the Pakistan army at the BSCIC camp on March 29, 1971. Rafikul Islam Bokul, then a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, served as the chief of freedom fighters in the district during the war.

"Their contributions to the Liberation War are etched in history. Restoring their names brings pride and relief to our community."

District sports officer Tarikul Islam confirmed the reinstatement order has been issued, though it is yet to reach the local office officially.

"Once we receive the document, we will restore the names at the stadium and the swimming pool," he said.