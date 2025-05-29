More Sports
Our correspondent from Pabna
Thu May 29, 2025 05:28 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 09:25 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports
More Sports

Pabna stadium and pool regain names of Liberation War heroes

Thu May 29, 2025 05:28 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 09:25 PM
Our correspondent from Pabna
Thu May 29, 2025 05:28 PM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 09:25 PM
pabna stadium gets name of liberation war hero
The commemorative nameplate [R] of Shaheed Advocate Amin Uddin was erased from the previously-renamed Pabna District Stadium following a government directive. Photo: STAR

Amid growing public backlash, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has reinstated the names of Shaheed Advocate Amin Uddin Stadium and Rafikul Islam Bokul Swimming Pool in Pabna, preserving the legacy of Liberation War heroes in the region.

The National Sports Council (NSC) issued the reinstatement order on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the commemorative names were removed following a nationwide directive. The renaming had sparked sharp criticism from freedom fighters, the sporting community, and local residents.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The people of Pabna were deeply saddened when the names of these two heroes were taken down," said freedom fighter Babi Islam.

Shahid Advocate Amin Uddin, a lawyer and Member of the National Assembly elected in 1970, was detained and killed by the Pakistan army at the BSCIC camp on March 29, 1971. Rafikul Islam Bokul, then a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader, served as the chief of freedom fighters in the district during the war.

"Their contributions to the Liberation War are etched in history. Restoring their names brings pride and relief to our community."

District sports officer Tarikul Islam confirmed the reinstatement order has been issued, though it is yet to reach the local office officially.

"Once we receive the document, we will restore the names at the stadium and the swimming pool," he said.

 

Related topic:
Shaheed Advocate Amin Uddin StadiumRafikul Islam Bokul Swimming Pool
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে