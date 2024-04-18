Nominees for Kool-BSPA Sports Awards 2023 enveiled

The Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) unveiled the nominees in 16 categories for the Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2023 at a press conference on Thursday, held at the Bangladesh Olympic Association auditorium in Dhaka.

BSPA will hand over the prizes to the winners on April 21 at a city hotel.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Fargana Haque Pinki have been adjudged as the top cricketers from the country's men's and women's team, respectively, while Rakib Hossain (footballer), Imranur Rahman (sprinter), Selim Hossain (boxer), Kamrun Nahar Koly (shooter), Ramhim Lian Bawm (paddler) and Sheikh Morsalin (promising footballer) earned their deserving recognition based on last year's performance,.

Moreover, Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation general secretary Habibur Rahman made the cut as the best organiser, while football coach Alfaz Ahmed and weightlifting coach Muazzem Hossain have been nominated as the standout coach and grassroots coach, respectively.

Furthermore, Bangladesh U-19 women's cricket team and the Primary Education Directorate were selected as the best team of 2023 and active organisation, respectively.

Prominent organiser Manzoor Hossain Malu will receive a special honour during the award ceremony.

During today's press conference, BSPA president Rejwan Uz Zaman and general secretary Samon Hossain and sponsor Square Toiletries Ltd.'s head of marketing Dr. Jesmin Zaman were present among others.