July Fencing Championships begin without brightest star Fatema

South Asian Games gold medallist Fatema Mujib, who claimed two titles at the National Championships just four months ago, will miss the July Revolution Fencing Championships starting on Friday due to knee surgery.

Fatema, who won gold on her international debut at the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, is also set to miss the upcoming edition in Pakistan next January, with doctors advising four months of complete rest to recover from the injury sustained during the ongoing national camp.

Her absence is expected to take some shine off the competition, although Bangladesh Fencing Federation president Kamrul Islam believes other quality fencers are ready to step up.

"With our support, Fatema Mujib underwent successful surgery at CMH under an orthopaedic surgeon. She now needs four months of rest, as the doctor has advised," Islam told reporters yesterday at the NSC conference room. "I believe there are fencers capable of fighting neck-and-neck, so the spotlight will not fall on her absence alone."

The two-day championships, part of the government's Festival of the Youth, will feature individual events only -- sabre, foil and epee -- for both men and women.

Around 175 fencers from 18 teams, including Bangladesh Army, Navy, Ansar and VDP, Border Guard Bangladesh, private universities and various educational institutes and clubs, are expected to compete.

Bangladesh Fencing Federation general secretary Basunia M Ashiqul Islam said new initiatives have been taken to popularise the sport, including introducing fencing training in parts of North Bengal and signing an MoU with American International University of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorbike Bangladesh has stepped in as a sponsor.

"Suzuki Motorbike always believes in the power of youth, discipline and strong determination, which fencing reflects," said managing director Ashiqur Rahman, adding that the company is also involved in sports development and youth empowerment alongside promoting safe transport solutions.