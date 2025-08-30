India submits bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

India has formally submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

A delegation with representation from Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Gujarat government submitted the proposal to Commonwealth Sport in London to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Gujarat government said in a statement. The delegation was led by Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, the statement said.

The decision comes days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its nod to the move. Former sprinter P T Usha, President of Indian Olympic Association and Commonwealth Games Association (India), said this bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation.

On August 27, the Modi government approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue.

Usha said "the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will showcase not just India's sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect and inclusivity that define our sporting culture."