Hockey Asia Cup trophy unveiled

The glittering Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy was unveiled in Rajgir town, Bihar on Monday, marking the countdown to the tournament's 12th edition scheduled to be held there from August 29 to September 7.

Bangladesh will be among the countries to take part in the Asia Cup hockey competition.

This year's Asia Cup will serve as a direct qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The tournament winner will secure an automatic berth in the main competition while the teams finishing second to sixth will proceed to next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Present on the occasion of trophy unveiling this evening were three-time Olympics medalist Harbinder Singh, Ashok Dhyanchand, bronze medalist at 1972 Olympics and Zafar Iqbal, gold medalist at 1980 Moscow Olympics.