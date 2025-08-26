More Sports
Star Sports Report
Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:38 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:45 AM

Most Viewed

More Sports
More Sports

Hockey Asia Cup trophy unveiled

Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:38 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:45 AM
Star Sports Report
Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:38 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:45 AM

The glittering Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy was unveiled in Rajgir town, Bihar on Monday, marking the countdown to the tournament's 12th edition scheduled to be held  there from August 29 to September 7. 

Bangladesh will be among the countries to take part in the Asia Cup hockey competition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year's Asia Cup will serve as a direct qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The tournament winner will secure an automatic berth in the main competition while the teams finishing second to sixth will proceed to next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Present on the occasion of trophy unveiling this evening were three-time Olympics medalist Harbinder Singh, Ashok Dhyanchand, bronze medalist at 1972 Olympics and Zafar Iqbal, gold medalist at 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে