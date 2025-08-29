Gritty Bangladesh fall 4-1 to speedy Malaysia in Asia Cup hockey opener

Bangladesh men's hockey team showed grit in their opening match of the 12th Men's Hockey Asia Cup, but eventually fell 4-1 to tournament favourites Malaysia at the Rajgir Sports Stadium in Bihar, India today.

Drafted into the competition at short notice to replace Pakistan, Moshiur Rahman Biplob's side arrived with barely three weeks of preparation. Yet, their display was a marked improvement from the 2022 edition, when Malaysia had handed them an 8-1 defeat.

Four years ago, penalty corner specialist Ashraful Islam was the lone scorer for Bangladesh, and this time too, Ashraful gave Bangladesh the lead in the 16th minute by converting a penalty corner after Malaysia were frustrated in the first quarter.

Malaysia, who had struck in every quarter against Bangladesh in the 2022 edition, bounced back nine minutes later with Ashran Hamsani levelling the margin from open play in the 25th minute. Since then, they established control in the match and made it 2-1 before the half-time break as Akhimullah Anuar scored from open play in the 36th minute.

Bangladesh, who lacked fitness following a short preparation, denied Malaysia in the third quarter but could not resist the speedy opponents in the final stages, conceding two more goals through Muhajir Abu Rauf and Syed Cholan in the 48th and 54th minutes, respectively.

Bangladesh are grouped with Malaysia, South Korea and Chinese Taipei in Pool B fixtures of the eight-team tournament.