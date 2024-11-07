More Sports
AFP, Paris
Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:23 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:26 AM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Boxer Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender reports

AFP, Paris
Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:23 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 01:26 AM
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. PHOTO: REUTERS

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who defied a row over her gender eligibility to win Olympic gold, is taking legal action over media reports about leaked medical records, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Reports published in France this week claimed Khelif, 25, has XY, or male, chromosomes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The gender controversy ignited at the Paris Games in August when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout, the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose.

It led to a row that attracted comments from politicians and personalities ranging from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling.

"We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting," the IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing, or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed."

The IOC said Khelif had competed in the women's category in international competition "for many years", including at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and at the International Boxing Association (IBA) world championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments.

The IOC added that it was "saddened by the abuse that Imane Khelif is currently receiving".

Khelif, who received a hero's welcome when she returned to Algeria after her Olympic triumph, has already filed a complaint in France for online harassment.

Related topic:
Imane Khelif
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Imane Khelif

Hometown of Algeria boxer in gender row erupts in joy after Olympic win

2m ago

Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter

3m ago

Gender row rocks Paris Olympics

3m ago

Hero's welcome for Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif in Algiers

2m ago

Paris gold has 'special taste' for Khelif after gender dispute

2m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে