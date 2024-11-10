Bob or weave? Boxer gets mid-match trim after braids come loose

Austin DeAnda's victory over DeAundre Pettus in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday night created some buzz after the American boxer had to have an emergency haircut when his braids came undone in the third round of the bout.

Middleweight DeAnda, fighting at Scope Arena on the undercard for Keyshawn Davis' win over Gustavo Daniel Lemos, made the decision to cut his locks after having his vision obscured by the loose hair.

As a trainer took a pair of scissors to DeAnda's hair in his corner, the 21-year-old could be heard saying "cut it quite even" on the broadcast.

DeAnda went on to improve his professional record to 16-0 with a unanimous win.

"The incident with my hair during the fight was unexpected, but it's part of the unique challenges fighters sometimes face in competition," DeAnda wrote in a post on Instagram.

"My focus was on winning the match, and I'm grateful for the support from my team and fans who understand the spirit of the sport."