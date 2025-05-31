BGB beat Ansar to clinch 35th Men’s Handball Championship

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) secured the 35th National Men's Handball Championship title with a commanding 32-24 victory over Bangladesh Ansar in the final held at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Stadium today.

With this win, BGB have now claimed the title 31 times out of the 34 editions played since the tournament's inception in 1984. They held a narrow 15-13 lead at halftime in what was an intense and competitive match, briefly interrupted by a 20-minute delay due to heavy rain.

For the first time in the tournament's history, prize money was awarded to the top three teams. Champions BGB received Tk 25,000, while runners-up Bangladesh Ansar earned Tk 15,000. Bangladesh Police, who finished third, were awarded Tk 10,000.

Ucho Thoai Marma of Bangladesh Ansar was adjudged the best player of the championship for his impressive performances throughout the tournament.

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, who served as the chief guest. Also present were Youth and Sports Ministry Secretary Dr M Mahbub Ul Alam and officials from the Bangladesh Handball Federation.