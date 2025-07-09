Bangladesh through to semis in U-18 Hockey Asia Cup

Bangladesh confirmed the semifinal berth in the AHF Men's U-18 Asia Cup after Pakistan came from behind to beat hosts China 2-1 in the final Pool A match in Dazhou, China on Wednesday.

Despite losing the last Pool A match 6-3 to Pakistan, Bangladesh's semifinal hopes were still alive, subject to Pakistan winning against China in the final Pool A match.

With the victory, Pakistan finished top of Pool A with 12 points, while Bangladesh finished as runners-up with nine points in four games.

Before losing to eventual group champions Pakistan, Bangladesh had beaten Hong Kong 3-0, Sri Lanka 13-0 and China 5-2.

The boys in red and green will now take on Japan in the first semifinal on Friday, who emerged as Pool B champions with an all-win record in five matches.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh women's team, who are competing in their maiden campaign, suffered a 9-0 defeat in their first Super 4 match against China.