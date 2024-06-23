Bangladesh retain Junior AHF Cup title

Shrugging off a final-quarter scare, Bangladesh defeated China 4-2 in the final to retain the title of Men's Junior AHF Cup in Singapore today.

Bangladesh, who had previously won the title two times out of five editions, faced stiff competition from China in the first quarter before Rakibul Hasan, a senior team forward, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute from open play. Amirul Islam doubled the margin for Bangladesh in the 25th minute from penalty corner.

The diminutive forward Rakibul made the margin 3-0 in the 27th minute to ease off any pressure that Bangladesh might have felt earlier in the game.

However, China came strongly in the third and fourth quarters with two goals to make things a bit interesting. Obaidul, though, scored Bangladesh's fourth goal from open play in the 53rd minute to confirm the team's successful title defence.

The top three finishers – Bangladesh, China and Thailand – qualified for upcoming Men's Junior Asia Cup.