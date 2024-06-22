More Sports
Star Sports Report
Sat Jun 22, 2024 05:26 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 05:39 PM

More Sports
U-21 AHF Cup

Defending champions Bangladesh in final again

Star Sports Report
Sat Jun 22, 2024 05:26 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 05:39 PM
A goal from Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh men's team moved into the final of Under-21 AHF Cup with a 5-1 win against Chinese Taipei in Singapore today.

Bangladesh conceded the opening goal in the fifth minute before Mohammad Joy equalised in the same minute. Amirul Islam scored from two penalty corners while Mohammad Abdullah scored two field goals as Bangladesh ran out comfortable 5-1 winners.

Defending champions Bangladesh will play the final against the winners of the second semifinal between China and Thailand.

BangladeshU-21 AHF Cupchinese taipeiChina
push notification