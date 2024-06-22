Defending champions Bangladesh in final again

Bangladesh men's team moved into the final of Under-21 AHF Cup with a 5-1 win against Chinese Taipei in Singapore today.

Bangladesh conceded the opening goal in the fifth minute before Mohammad Joy equalised in the same minute. Amirul Islam scored from two penalty corners while Mohammad Abdullah scored two field goals as Bangladesh ran out comfortable 5-1 winners.

Defending champions Bangladesh will play the final against the winners of the second semifinal between China and Thailand.