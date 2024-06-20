Bangladesh emerge Pool A champions with all-win record

Bangladesh men's U-21 team emerged as Pool A champions with an all-win record as they inflicted a massive 7-0 defeat on Indonesia in their last pool match of the Men's Junior AHF Cup in Singapore today.

With four successive wins, Bangladesh sit at the top of the five-team table with 12 points and set their semifinal clash with Pool B runners-up Chinese Taipei.

The men in red and green confirmed their semifinal and Junior Asia Cup berth before coming into their fourth and final pool match. They just needed a point to become group champions, but the men in red and green left the ground with a comprehensive win.

Mohammad Abdullah gave Bangladesh a three-minute lead from open play before Mehrab Hossain Samin doubled the lead four minutes later by converting a penalty corner.

In-form Amirul Islam made it 3-0 in the ninth minute by converting a penalty corner before Din Islam netted a field goal in the 13th minute to take a comfortable 4-0 lead in the first quarter.

Afterwards, the charges of Ashiquzzaman might have preserved their energy in the last three quarters for the semifinal match against Chinese Taipei, who beat Oman to confirm their semifinal berth.

However, Bangladesh still struck three more goals in the third and fourth quarters, with Jibon and Abdullah netting one field goal apiece in the 32nd and 54th minutes, respectively, while Shimul Islam scored from open play in the final minute to complete the rout and finish the pool-stage campaign with an all-win record.