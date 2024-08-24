More Sports
Sports Reporter
Sat Aug 24, 2024 12:32 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 12:38 AM

Bangladesh contingent for Paris Paralympics reduced to seven members after criticism

The Youth and Sports Ministry of Bangladesh yesterday revised a government order (GO) that cut the list of members set to go to the Paris Paralympics, running from August 28 to September 8, following criticism.

It cancelled GOs of six members, revising the Bangladesh contingent from 13 to seven members. They will accompany the two athletes – archers Joma Akhter and Al Amin Hossain - who will participate in the tournament.

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on July 18 secured the approval for a 13-member contingent from the ministry which saw the NPC come under immense scrutiny.

Now, the new government order approved five officials – NPC acting president Dr Sheikh Abdus Salam, chef de mission Fakhruddin Haider, physician Monirul Islam, team official Ashif Sobhan, and coach Nisith Das – to accompany the athletes.

International Paralympic Committee guests Rebeca Sultana and Maksudur Rahman, chef de mission's support Nigar Haider, team official Mohammad Faisal Ahsan Ullah, and two government officials – Aminul Islam and Mohammad Sanaul Haque – were excluded from the contingent.

Paris ParalympicsMinistry of Youth and SportsBangladesh contingent for Paris Paralympics 2024
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সিলেটের দনা সীমান্তে বিজিবির হাতে আটক শামসুদ্দিন চৌধুরী মানিক

শুক্রবার রাতে সিলেটের কানাইঘাট উপজেলার দনা সীমান্ত এলাকা থেকে শামসুদ্দিন চৌধুরী মানিককে আটক করা হয়েছে। পরে রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত তাকে সীমান্তবর্তী বিজিবি ক্যাম্পে রাখা হয়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় ১১ জেলার ৪৮ লাখ মানুষ ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত, ১৫ জনের মৃত্যু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
