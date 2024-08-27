Student representatives introduced in sports association ad-hoc committees 

The National Sports Council (NSC) introduced a position for student representatives in the new seven-member ad-hoc committees to be formed nationwide, a press release confirmed on Tuesday.

The committees will be formed across three levels – division, district, and upazila – with one student representative (involved with sports) included in each.

The NSC also reserved a position for a sports journalist in the committees.

The Youth and Sports Ministry dissolved all executive committees of divisional, district and upazila sports associations as well as divisional, district and upazila women's sports associations on August 21.