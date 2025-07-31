Any Akter produces career-best timing

Swimmer Any Akter produced her career-best timing in the 100m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore today. However, the young swimmer remains far behind other South Asian competitors.

Any improved her previous best of 1:12.20 minutes, set during the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, by clocking 1:08.43 seconds to finish 77th out of 82 competitors worldwide. She placed 6th out of 10 in Heat-2 with this time.

Sri Lankan swimmer Hiruki De Silva stood out among South Asian swimmers, finishing 49th with a time of 59.83 seconds.

Amna Mirasaad of the Maldives clocked 1:04.04 seconds to finish 72nd, while Nepalese swimmer Aarya Maharjan finished 75th with a time of 1:05.43 minutes.

Meanwhile, Any will compete in the 50m freestyle event on August 2, the same day Samiul Islam Rafi will participate in the 100m backstroke event.

