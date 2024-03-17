Siddikur bags $14,000 in Macau

Having overcome the disappointment of not being able to take part in the International Series event in Oman over visa issues, Siddikur Rahman stroked to 34th position in the International Series Macau.

The 40-year-old golfer showed consistent form throughout the 2-million-dollar event, racking up 66, 67, 67 and 68 in the four rounds.

Overall he scored 12-under (268) to grab joint 34th position, 11 shots behind eventual winner, John Catlin of the USA.

The effort saw Siddikur grab 14,000 dollars as prize money and moves him to 59th position in the Asian Tour Order of Merit.