Golf
Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:24 PM

Most Viewed

Golf

Siddikur bags $14,000 in Macau

Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:22 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:24 PM
Siddikur Rahman

Having overcome the disappointment of not being able to take part in the International Series event in Oman over visa issues, Siddikur Rahman stroked to 34th position in the International Series Macau.

The 40-year-old golfer showed consistent form throughout the 2-million-dollar event, racking up 66, 67, 67 and 68 in the four rounds.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Overall he scored 12-under (268) to grab joint 34th position, 11 shots behind eventual winner, John Catlin of the USA.

The effort saw Siddikur grab 14,000 dollars as prize money and moves him to 59th position in the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Related topic:
Siddikur RahmanInternational SeriesAsian TourGolf
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

American golfer shoots Asian Tour's first 59

20h ago

Siddikur bags 7211 dollars in Malaysia

4w ago

Relieved Danthai claims Bangladesh Open title

Woodland fends off Koepka to win US Open

Clark 'plays big' for late mother

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুমিল্লায় বিজয় এক্সপ্রেসের ৯ বগি লাইনচ্যুত

কুমিল্লার নাঙ্গলকোটে হাসানপুর রেলস্টেশনের কাছে চট্টগ্রাম থেকে জামালপুরগামী বিজয় এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের নয়টি বগি লাইনচ্যুত হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আম্মান ও দ্বীন ইসলামের ‘খণ্ডিত’ সংশ্লিষ্টতা পাওয়া গেছে: ডিএমপি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification