'Went into games knowing we would struggle’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up about the anxiety and frustration he experienced last season, admitting he would often travel to matches fearing the worst for his team.

Speaking to reporters during United's pre-season tour of the United States, Amorim reflected candidly on what was the club's worst campaign since their relegation in 1973-74. United finished 15th in the Premier League -- their lowest since 1989-90 -- and ended the season with a crushing Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024, managed only seven wins from 27 league matches after taking over. During a particularly difficult stretch, United lost four consecutive matches and later won just three out of 11.

"To tell you the truth, it's not how I returned to my house after the games, it was how I left to go to the games, because I felt that sometimes we will struggle," Amorim said. "All the struggles we had in games, I felt it before. That was the hardest part. To go to the games and know that we are not going to be competitive. I was really frustrated."

"All the credit I had when I arrived was used last year. Now we have to perform. If I have the feeling before the game we are going to be competitive, then we'll be OK. I just don't want to return to that feeling that we are thinking it's not a 50-50 game."

While the emotional burden was heavy, Amorim says his perspective has since shifted. "I have a less romantic view of the job now," he added, acknowledging his evolving mindset. "But I see things that make me believe better days are ahead."

He was repeatedly questioned last season for refusing to compromise his tactical philosophy, even amid poor results.

"Sometimes, when you are losing, you might think let's change the standards a little bit for them [the players] to be with me," he said. "I didn't and they saw it. Now they understand when I say something, I will do it."

"I don't treat the players as babies. But they have rules now and that can change the way you train. I'm always on top. If you don't train in the right way, I have footage to show you. And I show you in front of everybody."

To instill discipline and uphold team values, Amorim has appointed a six-man leadership group: Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, and Noussair Mazraoui. Their role is to ensure standards are met in the dressing room and to handle minor issues before they escalate.

United will return to training at Carrington on Wednesday, with four players -- Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrrell Malacia -- continuing to train separately from the main squad.

"Garnacho is a really talented boy. But sometimes things don't work out," Amorim explained. "It's clear he wants a different thing with a different leadership. They want new challenges. The market is open. I'm just working with the players that I think are going to stay."

There are signs that Amorim's principles are beginning to yield results. United's 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday saw the team -- featuring nine starters from the Europa League final -- deliver a more cohesive and dynamic performance.

Patrick Dorgu impressed in a left-sided wing-back role, while Luke Shaw's return to form is a welcome boost. Amorim's summer signings, Premier League-proven forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, are expected to add depth to the attacking line. Cunha has already featured in two of United's three friendlies, while Mbeumo is set to debut against Everton on Sunday.

Despite growing confidence around striker Rasmus Hojlund, it has emerged that the club is willing to part ways with the Dane if they receive offers in the region of £30 million.

United conclude their pre-season preparations on August 9 against Fiorentina before opening their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on August 17.

Amorim says returning to European football is the minimum expectation. "I know it's a massive gap from where we finished but it's Manchester United. We need to return to Europe," he said.