Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers after neck injury

PHOTO: REUTERS

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr will miss their World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Sunday, making him the fourth player to be replaced in the squad.

Vinicius suffered a neck injury during Real Madrid's 2-0 home win against Villarreal on Saturday, the club said.

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has been called up to replace him, the CBF said in a statement.

Vinicius' injury adds to the woes of coach Dorival Jr as Brazil, fifth in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying standings with 10 points after eight matches, face Chile in Santiago on Oct. 10 before hosting Peru in Brasilia five days later.

The top six of the 10 teams qualify directly for the World Cup.

Dorival had already been forced to call up Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Beraldo, Palmeiras' Weverton and Botafogo's Alex Telles to replace Juventus' Bremer, Liverpool's Alisson and Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana, all injured.

Apple Google
