Under-fire Spalletti to step down as Italy coach

Italy national team head coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that he will be leaving his position following Monday night's World Cup qualifier against Moldova, just days after a 3-0 humiliation away against Norway, which has already put 2026 World Cup qualification at risk.

Spalletti claims that the federation have already informed him that he will be relieved of his duties, but he claims that he will 'terminate' his contract instead.

Spalletti is still expected to be in charge for the World Cup qualifier against Moldova on home soil on Monday night.

"We spoke last night and they told me that I will be relieved of my position as national team head coach," Spalletti said during a pre-match press conference on Sunday, reports via Sky Sport Italia.

"I was sorry, given the relationship we have, I had no intention of giving up," he continued.

"I would have preferred to stay and do my job, especially when things aren't going well. However, if it's an exoneration, then I have to accept it. I have always seen this role as a service to the homeland, and I want to help the future of the national team.

"I think it's right to look for the best, I will terminate my contract. I'll be there tomorrow night against Moldova. I have always maintained that my players are strong. The results under my management are what they are and I have to take responsibility."