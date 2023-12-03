Football
Star Sports Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:19 PM

Most Viewed

Football

UEFA investigates lewd noises during Euro 2024 draw broadcast

Star Sports Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:14 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:19 PM
Brian Laudrup
Brian Laudrup draws Switzerland in the Euro 2024 draw. Photo: Reuters

UEFA has started an investigation after sex noises disrupted the the broadcast of the Euro 2024 draw on Saturday.

Lewd noises could be heard as Switzerland were drawn in Group A with Scotland, Hungary and hosts Germany.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Host Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of European football's governing body, attempted to take control of the situation, saying: "There is some noise here that... has now stopped. No noise anymore."

England manager Gareth Southgate, who was present at the draw, said he could vaguely hear the noises while sitting in the audience.

"I'm assuming it was some sort of a prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was," he said.

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claimed responsibility for both that and the latest prank.

Jarvis broadcast himself live on X, formerly Twitter, ringing a mobile phone at intervals to trigger the noises as the Euros draw, which was streamed on the BBC, took place in Hamburg, Germany.

He told viewers: "Listen that was us, that was us. We got it in there, we put the phone in there, we rung it, sex noise at the Euro 2024 draw."

A similar incident occurred on the BBC in the build up to January's FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Wolves.

Related topic:
footballUEFAeuro 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gareth Southgate

England ready to handle expectations at Euro 2024: Southgate

13h ago

UEFA chief Ceferin vows no repeat of Champions League final fan chaos

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

1d ago
Messi announces Inter Miami move

Messi calls Major League Soccer ‘a minor league’

1d ago
Vitor Roque

Brazilian 'wonderkid' Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January

11h ago
|রাজনীতি

শরিকদের আসন বণ্টন নিয়ে কাল ১৪ দলের সঙ্গে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বৈঠক

আওয়ামী লীগের নেতৃত্বাধীন ১৪-দলীয় জোটের বৈঠক ডাকা হয়েছে কাল সোমবার সন্ধ্যায়। প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে এই বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হবে। জোটের শরিকদের সঙ্গে আসন বণ্টন নিয়ে বৈঠকে আলোচনা হতে...

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

বিতর্কিত প্রক্রিয়ায় বিটিসিএল ৫জি প্রকল্পের কাজ পেল হুয়াওয়ে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification