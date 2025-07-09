Top-4 run with Fluminense among my best achievements: Thiago Silva

Fluminense's Thiago Silva looks dejected after the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match between Fluminense and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA on July 8, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Eighteen teams had, so said the oddsmakers, a better chance of winning the first FIFA Club World Cup than Fluminense. Renato Gaucho's nevertheless giant-slayed their way to the last four.

Trophy hopes were finally extinguished by a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, but the Tricolor have done themselves proud and then some.

"I'm really sad, it's hard to talk," Thiago Silva told FIFA.

"We came here to win today. We believed we could. It wasn't to be.

"There's a big difference between European and South American teams. I've been on the other side and now I'm here. Financially we can't complete.

"We knew we needed to play a perfect game to win. We struggled to keep the ball. But we fought, we tried to win. Unfortunately it's not always enough, the difference is too great.

"It's a feeling of great sadness, but the affection from the fans after the final whistle, what I've heard about the fans on the Copacabana cheering us on, gives us a little bit of consolation at this very difficult time.

"We wanted to get through to give the supporters more joy, we knew what it would mean to them. Unfortunately we didn't manage it, but we're really grateful for all the support here in the United States and from Brazil. It was really incredible."

Thiago Silva has won over 30 titles in his magnificent career, including the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, yet he ranks reaching the semi-finals here up there with his biggest achievements.

"It's impossible not to be sad at a moment like this, but overall I think we did a great job," he said.

"I've had some great achievements in my career. I'd definitely put this up with the best of them. Everyone knows how much I love Fluminense.

"Nobody gave us a chance in this tournament. We played really well against Borussia [Dortmund], we beat Inter Milan, the Champions League runners-up, we beat Al Hilal, a great team with so many great players.

"Not even the most passionate fan could have imagined we'd reach the Club World Cup semi-finals. I have the utmost pride in Fluminense's campaign."