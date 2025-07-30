Thousands gather to watch England mark Euro win with London parade

Buses carrying England players and staff make their way down the Mall during the Homecoming Victory Parade in London. Photo: Reuters

Thousands of cheering fans gathered to celebrate the England women's soccer team in central London on Tuesday as the jubilant players marked their historic Euro 2025 triumph with an open-top bus parade.

The team, known as the 'Lionesses', beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in a nail-biting final in Basel to secure their second consecutive European title, retaining the crown they won as hosts three years ago.

It is the first time an England soccer team have won a major trophy on foreign soil.

Crowds standing 20 to 30 deep in places packed the parade route, many holding young children aloft to catch sight of the players as they waved and filmed the scene from the top deck of their buses.

The two buses, emblazoned with the word 'Champions', followed a marching band along The Mall,where England's red and white St George's Cross flags fluttered throughout the crowd,on the way to a stage in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Everything we do, obviously we do it for us and our team, but we do it for the country and we do it for young girls," captain Leah Williamson said after the players had made their way to the stage to address the flag-waving supporters.

"Thank you so much for being with us. Stay with us, this story is not done yet," she said.

The celebrations kicked off on Monday when the team arrived home, greeted by excited fans who defied instructions not to gather at the airport. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner later hosted them at a reception at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Downing Street residence.

Starmer, who missed the reception as he was in Scotland meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, congratulated the players again on social media late on Monday, posting on X: "Back-to-back tournament wins. Inspiring the next generation. History makers."

Fan Kathryn Hall, who was at Tuesday's parade, said she had been following the team since before a recent surge in the popularity of women's football in England.

"We always hoped this would happen for the girls," the 47-year-old communications manager said. "All those players that have come before ... they must be so proud. It's really emotional."