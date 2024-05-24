Football
AFP, Madrid
Fri May 24, 2024 09:26 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 09:30 PM

Football

Tchouameni out of Champions League final: Ancelotti

Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the Champions League final injured.

The France international suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in the semi-final win over Bayern Munich on May 8.

Ancelotti said he thought the 24-year-old would be fit to play for France at Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.

"He's working individually, he won't be ready for the final -- he's ruled out for that," Ancelotti told a news conference Friday.

"I think he will recover for the Euros, I think he can recover."

Los Blancos face German side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1 aiming to win the Champions League for a record-extending 15th time.

Tchouameni's compatriot Eduardo Camavinga may start at the base of the midfield.

La Liga champions Real Madrid face Real Betis on Saturday in their final league game before the final against Dortmund in London next week.

