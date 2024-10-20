Tarafder Ruhul Amin pulls out of BFF polls

Tarafder Ruhul Amin has withdrawn his candidature for senior vice-president's post from the Bangladesh Football Federation elections, leaving Imrul Hasan as the lone candidate for the single post.

The industrialist-turned-sports-organiser submitted his withdrawal appeal through a representative at the Bangladesh Football Federation this afternoon, the last stipulated day for withdrawal.

There was some confusion regarding the validity of the withdrawal as Ruhul Amin had appealed to the general secretary of BFF instead of the election commissioner. Ruhul Amin then readdressed the appeal to the commission, which was eventually accepted.

Ruhul Amin had previously declared his intention of fighting for the president's post, a day after incumbent president Kazi Salahuddin had announced that he would not run for a fifth term.

The owner of now-defunct Saif Sporting Club later withdrew his nomination, throwing his weight behind president candidate Tabith Awal.

The BFF elections will be held on October 26.

Ruhul Amin's withdrawal leaves two contestants for the president's post, one for senior vice-president and six for four vice-president posts. Thirty-seven contestants will compete for 15 member posts.