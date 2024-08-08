Swadhin Bangla Football Team organiser Patel passes away

Football
Saidur Rahman Patel. Photo: Collected

Freedom fighter, former footballer, and organizer Saidur Rahman Patel passed away this afternoon at a hospital in the United States of America. He was 75.

Patel, who had been battling cancer for the past year, leaves behind a son, a daughter, and many well-wishers who mourn his death, according to a press release from Bangladesh Football Federation.

Patel was one of the initiators in forming the Swadhin Bangla Football Team during the Liberation War in 1971, with the aim of generating public support for Bangladesh. He also directly participated in the Liberation War.

