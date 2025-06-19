Gold Cup lights path for next wave

Rajshahi girls burst into joy, Rangpur boys celebrate with trophy, after winning their respective finals of the National Gold Cup Football tournament at National Stadium in Dhaka on June 19, 2025. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

It was a vibrant, festive day at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday, as the final of the National Gold Cup Football tournament showcased spirited football and youthful celebration.

Amid the gleam of trophies and medals, what stood out most was the promise of tomorrow, as both girls and boys showed flashes of future stardom.

In the girls' section, the Rajshahi Division team -- featuring players from across the division, including Chapainawabganj, Natore and Sirajganj -- were a picture of pure joy after a commanding 3-0 win over Mymensingh Division, a side that once dominated the grassroots football scene.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Assistant coach of the national women's team, Mahabubur Rahman Litu, was in attendance and had encouraging words for the young talents, mentioning a few players from both teams as likely candidates to be considered for different national age-group camps.

Meanwhile, the boys' final between Rangpur and Mymensingh provided drama of a different kind. Trailing 2-0, Rangpur clawed their way back to level the scores in regulation time, forcing a penalty shootout.

The shootout was tense, but Rangpur held their nerve to prevail 4-3 and lift the trophy.