‘Strikers must stay calm’

Sagorika’s red lesson before statement show

Mosammat Sagorika skips past the Nepal goalkeeper to score one of her four goals. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

After her dazzling return against Nepal in the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship finale on Monday, all eyes have been on Bangladesh's Mosammat Sagorika -- the 17-year-old striker from Thakurgaon who netted four goals after serving a three-match suspension for a red-card offence. Named the tournament's Most Valuable Player for her tally of eight goals in just three appearances, Sagorika met with reporters at a city hotel yesterday. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How did you celebrate after returning to the team hotel?

Mst Sagorika: We didn't celebrate much. There was a tragic accident in the country, and we were all deeply saddened by it. Out of respect, we even avoided taking pictures after the match.

What was your personal objective heading into this tournament?

MS: As a forward, I always hope to be the top scorer and best player. I couldn't finish as top scorer this time, but I'm happy to have earned the best player award despite playing only three matches.

How do you view the competition among the forwards, especially with Trishna Rani Sarkar performing well in your absence?

MS: Trishna played really well -- maybe even better than me. With so many forwards in the squad, everyone is motivated to perform their best to secure a place in the team.

What did you take away from your three-match suspension?

MS: It taught me that getting into confrontations isn't helpful. Forwards need to stay calm -- when we do, we're able to make a bigger impact up front.

Did the suspension fuel your performance in the final?

MS: Definitely. Missing three games made me more determined. When I got the chance again, I wanted to make the most of it -- and I'm proud I could contribute something meaningful for the country.

After winning the final, did you speak with your father, who once discouraged you from playing?

MS: He wanted to come to Dhaka to watch the matches, but couldn't -- my mother was unwell and there wasn't a place for him to stay. Still, he's really happy I was named the tournament's best player.

How have you grown as a player between the two SAFF editions?

MS: My dribbling was a weakness before, but I've worked hard and improved. My goal-scoring instincts have sharpened too, though I still want to keep getting better.

With the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers next month, how confident are you?

MS: We're prepared, but we'll need to step up our game. This tournament was just the beginning -- we'll be facing stronger teams, but we trust Peter Butler sir and hope to bring back good results.

You've spent a lot of time on the bench with the senior national team. Do you think this performance can help you break into the starting eleven?

MS: That decision is up to the coach. If he's happy with my performance, maybe I'll get that chance. I believe I can contribute more if I start for the senior team.