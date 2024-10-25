Spurs march on as Mourinho red-carded against Man Utd

Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates scoring a goal while in another game, Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts after being shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin. Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins from three in the Europa League with a 1-0 win at home to AZ on Thursday but Manchester United remain winless after being held to a 1-1 draw at red-carded Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Spurs are one of three teams to have won all three matches alongside Lazio and Anderlecht who enjoyed 2-0 wins over Twente and Ludogorets respectively.

"Another one ticked off," Spurs captain James Maddison told TNT Sports. "That's three in three, nine points puts us in a very good position."

The London side made a host of changes to the side that beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and one of the newcomers, 17-year-old Mikey Moore, almost gave them an early lead but headed wide.

The introduction of Brennan Johnson at half-time moved Spurs up a gear and they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Lucas Bergvall was brought down as he went to shoot.

Maddison passed the ball to Brazilian striker Richarlison who slammed the ball down the middle to put Spurs in front.

AZ had Moller Wolfe sent off for a bad tackle on Johnson as Spurs held on for the win.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho before the match. Photo: Reuters

Man Utd held

Manchester United came up against their old boss Mourinho in Istanbul and had to settle for their third draw in Europe after a feisty encounter which saw Mourinho sent off in the second half after protesting too vigorously when French referee Clement Turpin turned down a penalty appeal.

"He (the referee) told me something incredible. He could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline," said Mourinho.

"I congratulate him because it is incredible his peripheral vision. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on the bench and my behaviour. That is why he is one of the best referees in the world."

Joshua Zirkzee teed up Christian Eriksen to blast United ahead after 15 minutes from the edge of the area.

Marcus Rashford was inches away from doubling the visitors' lead with a low shot that clipped the outside of the post but they were soon on the backfoot with goalkeeper Andre Onana making a superb double-save to parry two Youssef En-Nesyri headers to protect their lead at half-time.

It was wiped out within four minutes of the restart as more sloppy defending allowed En-Nesyri to head in Allan Saint-Maximin's inviting cross.

A point leaves United languishing in 21st of the 36-team table while Fenerbahce are in 14th on five points.

"We didn't win, but at least we didn't lose," said Onana. "Not happy of course, but we move on, take responsibility and go again."

Lazio kept their 100 percent record with Pedro Rodríguez and Gustav Isaksen on target in a 2-0 win at Twente while English winger Samuel Edozie and Anders Dreyer scored in Anderlecht's 2-0 victory at home to Ludogorets.

Rangers produced one of the performances of the night with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 4-0 win over FCSB which lifts them to 11th in the table.

Ajax sit fourth with seven points after a testy 3-0 win at Qarabag which saw the Azerbaijani side ending the match with nine players, Julio Romao sent off after just 15 minutes and Elvin Jafarguliyev following him 11 minutes from time.

Kenneth Taylor put the Dutch side ahead in the 36th minute. A penalty from Wout Weghorst made the game safe in the 74th minute with Chuba Akpom sealing it three minutes later.